The major office complex of ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited

The major office complex of ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) was awarded to NABI/KCL, a joint venture between NaBi Construction Firm (Guyana) and Kee-Chanona Limited (Trinidad). Exxon has released an artist’s impression of the prospective office complex comprising the buildings, associated infrastructure and a net zero energy footprint, on the green field 15-acre site.

Exxon expects there to be two buildings for 250 seats; an outdoor pavilion; paving; landscaping; fill and storm drainage; site utilities; plumbing utilities; and electrical works.

NABI-KCL stated that it is “honoured to undertake this prestigious project for ExxonMobil Guyana and commend the emphasis on local content.”