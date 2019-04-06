Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM
The major office complex of ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) was awarded to NABI/KCL, a joint venture between NaBi Construction Firm (Guyana) and Kee-Chanona Limited (Trinidad). Exxon has released an artist’s impression of the prospective office complex comprising the buildings, associated infrastructure and a net zero energy footprint, on the green field 15-acre site.
Exxon expects there to be two buildings for 250 seats; an outdoor pavilion; paving; landscaping; fill and storm drainage; site utilities; plumbing utilities; and electrical works.
NABI-KCL stated that it is “honoured to undertake this prestigious project for ExxonMobil Guyana and commend the emphasis on local content.”
