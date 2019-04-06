Several Rusal employees refuse to work under current management- Post-strike engagement commences

The Guyana Bauxite & General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU) and management of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) have commenced post-strike engagement.

A preliminary meeting was held Wednesday at the company’s headquarters in Queenstown, Georgetown.

According to the union, a four-man team from BCGI /RUSAL which included two resident managers and two who came from Moscow, specifically for the meeting, were present.

The union’s five-man delegation comprised Leslie Gonsalves, President; Lincoln Lewis, General Secretary; Wayne Coppin, Assistant Secretary; Ephraim Velloza, Branch President; and Leslie Junior, Branch Secretary.

It was noted that Labour Consultant/Advisor of the company, former Chief Labour Officer, Mohamed Akeel, was absent.

According to the union, it is heartened by the posture of the bauxite company.

“GB&GWU guardedly interprets the presence of the Moscow’s representatives and Akeel’s absence as signals of seeking to honour the spirit, intent and letter of the Terms of Resumption (ToR), signed on 20thMarch 2019. Both parties have committed at items six and seven to “recognise the sovereignty, Constitution and Laws of Guyana and neither shall act in contravention thereof [and]…promise to uphold the spirit and goodwill to which this document was negotiated and signed and will do nothing to circumvent same.”

The union said that it is not lost that during the period where Akeel has advised, the company has failed to demonstrate any goodwill in honouring the stated principles.

“GB&GWU is approaching the engagement with open mind, fully aware of the acrimonious past and that healing and the restoration of trust require time, honesty and constructive engagement between the parties. Same was verbally communicated to the BCGI delegation, who was attentive, interactive and receptive to a number issues raised by the Union’s delegation.”

The meeting would come a few weeks after workers and the Russian-owned company faced a five-week standoff, which halted operations and brought the company’s presence and performance under the spotlight.

The problems started after Rusal sacked 90 workers for objecting to a one percent increase, asking to meet with management.

The problems were taking place at the mine site in Kurubuka, Berbice River, Region 10.

After not returning to work, the company fired 90 of them, sparking a standoff.

The workers resumed last month, with no pay, pending talks.

According to the union, consistent with the commitment of the Terms of Reference (ToR) that all workers will resume duties within 72-hours after its signing, the second turnaround crew yesterday returned after the normal two weeks-layoff.

“This will mark full resumption. Whereas the union will not be privy as to how many have not returned to their substantive job, given that Record of Attendance forms part of the company’s record, we have been advised some workers may not return. Approximately five have communicated they will not. The reason given is that while they are happy BCGI, via the ToR, has accepted the basic rights of the workers to a union of choice and collective bargaining, they can no longer work under the current conditions.”

According to the union, work has started to prepare a new collective labour agreement.

“This proposal shall be submitted to management not later than Friday 11th April 2019. At the submission of same, BCGI is expected to give a written response with a view of commencing bilateral negotiations in the first week of May. In the meantime, the branch and management shall have engagement on a number of issues, inclusive of transportation to and from work, and workers’ living condition at the camp site in Aroaima. These meetings shall take place at the Aroaima location.”