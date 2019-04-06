Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ to Victory over ‘A’ Division

By Sean Devers

An unbeaten 84 from Quentin Sampson, who also took 2-19, spearheaded ‘F’ Division to an emphatic 124-run win over TSU, while Kanyohai Ramkarran’s 58 led Headquarters (HQ) to a seven-wicket against ‘A’ Division when the latest round of action in the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket Tournament ended at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary yesterday.

In the morning game, ‘A’ Division, led by an unbeaten 48 with three fours and four sixes from Richard Leacock and 22 from Kevin Christian saw their team to 129 all out in 19.5 overs.

Leacock and Patrick Morris (8) added 68 runs for the eighth wicket after joining force in sweltering heat at 63-7 when Darson LaRose (9) was removed by Dwayne Dodson.

Prakash Singh (3-9), Dodson (3-30) and Kevin Allicock (2-15) bowled well for HQ who replied with 133-3 in 17.4 overs.

HQ, on the back of Ramkarran’s unbeaten 58 decorated with seven fours and a six, Troy Benn not out on

20 with two fours and Andrew Lyght’s 20 with a four and six, lost Kevin Allicock (3) LBW to Jason Heyliger at 5-1 before Dodson was caught behind for a duck.

After Lyght was removed by Patrick Morris, Skipper Troy Benn and Ramkarran, who ended the contest with a blistering square drive off Morris for four, featured in an unfinished half-century stand.

In the afternoon game, Sampson smashed three fours and nine sixes in his explosive unbeaten 84 and featured in a 94-run stand with Dellon Melville who made 19, to see ‘F’ Division to 214-6 from 20 overs on a two-paced track and rough outfield before Sampson (2-19) and Devon Joseph (2-24) conspired to help bowl out TSU for 90 in 18.2 overs.

Urged on a raucous gathering, Skipper Trevor Benn hit two fours and a couple of sixes in 33, while Lennox Andrews (21) and Leon Crawford all got into double figures.

The burly Micheal Jobe got going with a cut for four before he was run out for seven at 18-1 before Crawford was bowled by Dollen Allicock at 25-2.

Andrews and Benn carried the score to 78-3 before Benn was LBW to Yame Tolaram and Raul Haynes (9) was dismissed by Gavin Jagnarine

nine runs later.

Two wickets fell at 95 before Sampson reached his 50 from 20 balls when he deposited Earl Miller for six before hitting Safraz Sattaur into the Red Cross compound and along with Melville carried the score to 189.

Sampson continued his assault on the bowlers to take his team to a 200 plus score.

Tolaram had 2-43 and Jagnarine 2-37 for TSU who slumped to their fifth straight defeat despite 27 from the left-handed Kelvin Butters and 11 from Danny Gopaul, the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Miller was bowled by Sampson for a duck without a run on the board, while Rodrigues, batting with a back injury which caused the Police first division pacer to bowl spin, was dropped at slip off Sampson before he had his stumps scattered at 2-2 by Benn who bowled a lively but expensive spell in which he tested Butters with a barrage of short balls.

After Butters was bowled by Joseph at 47-5 it was all downhill as ‘F’ Division extended their unbeaten streak to five games.

Meanwhile, President’s Guard (PG) beat ‘E’ Division by eight wickets on Thursday after making 122 all out off 20 overs with Anthony Adams hitting two fours and four sixes in his 58, while Garfield Moore made 21 with a four and six as Keaton Harcourt took 3-11 off four overs and Nicolai Reddy had 2-7 for PG who replied with 126-2 off 18.3 overs.

Reddy made an unbeaten 31 with three fours and a six, while Daryl Mayers (28) and Paul Tyndall (27) supported with the bat.

In the afternoon game, ‘C’ Division beat FAPC by a run after making 158 for 5 off 20 overs with Greisen Grant top scoring with 56 decorated with three fours and five sixes, while Alex Burnette made 50 with five fours and two sixes as Denton Lyte took 2-33.

FAPC replied with 157-7 off 20 overs. Delon Skeete reached the boundary two times and cleared it twice in 33. Reon Venture (30) and Rocky Hutson (20) also contributed as Kisan Harding took 4-12 and Jamal Chisholm had 2-13.

The competition continues next Tuesday and Wednesday before the Quarter final commence on Thursday.