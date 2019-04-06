Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM
The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off.
Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the double header will begin at 14:00hrs.
In the first game, Annandale will go toe to toe with Linden’s Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS).
Both sides had runaway wins in their previous matches and their meeting at the semi-final stage is expected to bring fireworks.
The second game of the afternoon pits President’s College against Lodge Secondary School; a feisty affair which is expected to see both teams going all out.
The final is billed for next weekend and the tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) under the stop gender based violence campaign.
Apr 06, 2019The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off. Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the...
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
The title for my column of Saturday, August 14, 2010 was “Ship of Fools.” In it, I wrote the following; “In Guyana,... more
Kaieteur News is Glenn Lall’s newspaper. While it obviously takes many hands – editors, reporters, pressmen, layout... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]