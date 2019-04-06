Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off.

Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the double header will begin at 14:00hrs.

In the first game, Annandale will go toe to toe with Linden’s Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS).

Both sides had runaway wins in their previous matches and their meeting at the semi-final stage is expected to bring fireworks.

The second game of the afternoon pits President’s College against Lodge Secondary School; a feisty affair which is expected to see both teams going all out.

The final is billed for next weekend and the tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) under the stop gender based violence campaign.