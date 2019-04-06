Man accused of killing Albouystown footballer weeps in courtroom

It was pandemonium in court as one of the four persons held for the murder of 18-year-old Albouystown resident Christopher Mansfield, appeared yesterday before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Shemar Harvey, clad in a grey shirt and navy blue short pants, entered the courtroom, and immediately started to scream that he was innocent. “I didn’t kill anybody, they trying to set me up, even the police got me in hey fuh people to beat me up.” Harvey stated.

It took the police officers present in court about three minutes before they could calm Harvey down so that the hearing could commence.

As Magistrate McLennan emerged from her chambers, Harvey started cursing and shouting again. He then began to cry bitterly, causing the magistrate to threaten him that she would not sit on the bench if he continued.

Once again after the accused was calmed, the matter was called by the court orderly. Harvey was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It was alleged that on March 31, 2019 at Albouystown Georgetown, the accused murdered Christopher Mansfield.

Harvey was represented by attorney-at-law Ashley Henry, who stated that he is 21 years old, currently unemployed, and resides at Lot 135 King Edward Street, Albouystown.

As the magistrate was reading the charge and going through the normal procedures, Harvey again started crying, shouting and cursing, this time claiming that persons are threatening him. He then started to pull down his pants.

“It got people threatening to kill me and my family in the prison. I didn’t kill my friend. If you look at the videos the police got, you will see me running behind the gunman.”

Before the hearing came to an end, Mansfield’s mother ran out of the courtroom and broke down in tears. The emotional woman created quite a stir in the court yard as she was consoled by her relatives.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until May 10 for the next hearing of the matter and remanded Harvey to prison. The accused was also instructed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to reports, on the day in question around 06:47hrs, Mansfield who hails from Lot 66 Barr Street, Albouystown, was on his way to a football game when he was accosted by three “identifiable” males at Cooper Street, Albouystown.

The men reportedly approached on bicycles, and were armed with a cutlass, a knife, and a gun. It was reported that Mansfield was shot to the right side of his abdomen. He ran to seek refuge in a yard of Lot 154 Non Pareil Street, Albouystown, where he collapsed.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.