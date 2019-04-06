Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final showdown

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) will complete the first Triple Crown horseracing event to be contested in Guyana on Easter Sunday (April 21) at the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne, Berbice and the promoters of the event, in a release to Kaieteur Sport, has noted that they are as excited as the fans with the anticipated intense matchups to come.

The Triple Crown race promotion provides a bonus of $500,000 for whichever horse can complete three consecutive victories and come this Easter, the mare Valentina, in the three-year-old Guyana Bred category, will be the only animal in the running for the Triple Crown bonus.

More importantly, a rematch between Lucky Star; the unprecedented winner of the second leg’s feature race, which was jockeyed by 18-year-old sensation Marvin Appadu, and Vera’s Finally of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables will be the event for the turfites.

Storm Bird that usually storms to the front but fades away in the final furlong will be a serious threat to the $1million winning purse for that C Class and lower feature race, if the thoroughbred can maintain its blistering pace.

A release from the organisers of the event revealed some exciting news of additional work being done on the Port Mourant Turf Club track inclusive of the construction of a shoot to start the one mile race. The document read, “This way the horses will have a level and exact one mile start. The start of the seven & 3/4 furlongs race was usually used for the one-miler before due to the fact the mile was on the turn and a race can’t start on a turn.”

The feature race on Easter Sunday will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.

The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race which Valentina will be looking to complete her triple crown in, will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.