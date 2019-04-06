ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

The annual Florida Cup Softball tournament is quickly approaching and defending champions Regal All Stars and Regal Masters have been busy fine tuning preparations both on and off the field.

Last Sunday at the GNIC Sports Club ground, Woolford Avenue, Industrial Supplies of Guyana Inc assisted the teams with their preparations heading for the April 12 to 14 mega softball tournament in Fort Lauderdale.

On behalf of the engineering company, Technical Support Engineer, Bobby Lakhan handed over the sponsorship cheque of US$1,800 to tour Manager, Parmanand Persaud in the presence of players from both sides.

Lakhan stated that it is their first sponsorship to a sporting team and is confident that Regal Masters and All stars will represent the brand well in the tournament. “It is our (ISG) first sponsorship of this kind but once Regal do us proud it will not be our last,” Lakhan added.

According to information coming out of the South Florida Softball Cricket League the 15th edition of the Florida Cup will be the biggest yet with 10 All Star teams, 10 Masters teams (Over-45) and eight Legends teams (Over-50) battling over three days.

The preliminary matches and semi-finals will be played at the Brian Piccolo Park, while the championship matches will be played at the only international cricket venue in North America, the Central Broward Regional Park.