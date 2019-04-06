Integrity Commission receives over 500 declarations from officials…but has no funds to hire investigative officers

By Kiana Wilburg

Chairman of the Integrity Commission, Kumar Doraisami, has on several occasions, bemoaned the fact that public officials have been delinquent in filing their declarations. But he was pleased to inform Kaieteur News yesterday that this state of affairs has improved. In fact, the Commission has received over 500 declarations thus far. In late February, it had only received 284 out of the 1000 forms it had sent out.

The Chairman said, “The declarations have been coming in and it is over 500 now. But I cannot say at this point if there has been an improvement in the number of ministers who submitted…I just got back from a trip overseas.”

The Integrity Commission Act also notes that the President must make declarations about his assets. On this note, Kaieteur News asked if President David Granger has filed his declaration records. But the Chairman declined to confirm same, even as the Commission has been in the habit of publishing names of other officers who have been delinquent.

Asked to say if he is prevented from making this known, he said, “No, but it would not be appropriate from the Chairman to release that type of information to the public.”

Kaieteur News then probed about the capacity of the Commission to properly investigate issues that may arise during the scrutiny of the declaration forms. Doraisami noted that at this point in time, the Commission is without the needed funds to hire personnel for this job.

The Chairman said, “We are trying to put things in place for that because our budgetary allocations do not allow for us to do this at this point. We have to get a supplementary so we can hire investigative officers. We only investigate when we find that there is a declaration with falsehoods and so on. Right now, we are checking them and some supporting documents are not with the forms.”

He added, “We make requests for the documents and we give the officials time to submit it so we can verify them. But it is only when suspicion has arisen that we could send our officers to check, or if someone complains that someone has 10 properties and we are under the impression that he declared too low or so forth, then we enquire into that. But right now we don’t have that situation.”

Be that as it may, the Chairman of the Integrity Commission said that that the body has enough resources to scrutinize all documents submitted with a fine-tooth comb. He said that the Commission has a legal and compliance officer to help in this regard.

CURRENT STATE

The members of the Integrity Commission took their oath of office at the Ministry of the Presidency on February 22, last. The members are Attorneys-at-law Kumar Doraisami, Thandi McAllister and Rosemary Benjamin-Noble. Pandit Rabindranauth Persaud is also part of the Commission.

The main purpose of the Integrity Commission is to scrutinize public officers to ensure that they do not use their offices for financial gain.

Under the law, public officers including the President, Permanent Secretaries, Director of Public Prosecutions, Auditor General, Commissioner of Police, the Army Chief, Heads of the Service Commissions, Foreign Affairs officials, Judges and Magistrates and Department Heads are required to declare their assets to the commission.

Also required to submit declaration forms of their earnings and gifts received are Regional Executive Officers, the Chief Elections Officer, Mayors, Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of state companies, Registrars of Lands and the Commissioner-General of Guyana Revenue Authority, along with Presidential Advisors, and Heads of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and Guyana Forestry Commission.