Guyana Volleyball Federation shortlists U21 players for French Guiana tourneyOne Day tournament on today in Berbice

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) has shortlisted a number of U21 players to represent the country shortly. Their selection came about after the GVF completed a number of trial matches at the National Gymnasium in Georgetown.
Both male and female players have been selected to continue training to represent the county in the tournament which will be held in French Guiana involving the three Guiana’s (Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname). The tournament will be held on May 2nd and 3rd.
The females selected are- Kelshine Griffith, Hannah Hicks, Amesha Mohabir, Famke David, Cherry Anne Fraser, Candacy Mentore, Philana Simpson, Cassie Junior, Kelanie Griffith and Shanariah David.
The males selected are -Andy Rohoman, Ronaldo Bobb, Hellond Singh, Tyrone Farley, Kristoff Shepperd, Terrence Groenhart, Levi Nedd (Jnr), Jaleel Roberts, Daniel Joseph, Diaymion Al Ahamad, Montel Denny, Kevin Todd and Steffon Norah.
Meanwhile, the Berbice Volleyball Association will be holding a one day tournament and BBQ involving both A and B Division teams tomorrow 7th April at the Apprentice Training Center to offset expenses for the trip. According to the BVA other fund raising activities are also on the cards. (Samuel Whyte)

