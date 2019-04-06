GRFU hosts first trials for 15s team

Guyana’s senior male ‘ruggers’ that are dubbed the ‘Green Machine’ will face debutants in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championship; Guadeloupe, on Saturday April 27th for the South Zone Championship and to this end, the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) hosted their first team trials last Saturday at the National Park Athletics track.

In cool conditions and overlooked by coach of the team, Kenneth Grant-Stuart, over 40 athletes; some of whom had to dust off their cleats after a hiatus from the sport, showed up to impress the coach and selectors with their skills as they seek to get into the training squad that will begin preparation this weekend for the Championship match against the French speaking nation.

Guyana will be at an advantage after being champions of the event a few times, along with the fact that the novices will have to rumble with the Green Machine at home and although the GRFU is still seeking a permanent home for the sport, possible venues are the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue, Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) ground at Eve Leary and the National Park athletics track.

Should Guyana get a likely victory over Guadeloupe, they will host North Zone winners Bermuda (who defeated Jamaica 43 – 14 on March 9th) at home next month for the RAN overall title.

There will be no promotion or relegation after these matches since 2020 is expected to be the first qualifying round for Rugby World Cup 2023 and as such, only full members of World Rugby will be able to compete in 2020. (Calvin Chapman)