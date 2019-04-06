Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRFU hosts first trials for 15s team

Apr 06, 2019 Sports 0

Last Saturday at the National Park Athletics track, the GRFU hosted their first trial match as preparations for the RAN South Zone championship match against Guadeloupe.

Guyana’s senior male ‘ruggers’ that are dubbed the ‘Green Machine’ will face debutants in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championship; Guadeloupe, on Saturday April 27th for the South Zone Championship and to this end, the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) hosted their first team trials last Saturday at the National Park Athletics track.
In cool conditions and overlooked by coach of the team, Kenneth Grant-Stuart, over 40 athletes; some of whom had to dust off their cleats after a hiatus from the sport, showed up to impress the coach and selectors with their skills as they seek to get into the training squad that will begin preparation this weekend for the Championship match against the French speaking nation.
Guyana will be at an advantage after being champions of the event a few times, along with the fact that the novices will have to rumble with the Green Machine at home and although the GRFU is still seeking a permanent home for the sport, possible venues are the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue, Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) ground at Eve Leary and the National Park athletics track.
Should Guyana get a likely victory over Guadeloupe, they will host North Zone winners Bermuda (who defeated Jamaica 43 – 14 on March 9th) at home next month for the RAN overall title.
There will be no promotion or relegation after these matches since 2020 is expected to be the first qualifying round for Rugby World Cup 2023 and as such, only full members of World Rugby will be able to compete in 2020. (Calvin Chapman)

 

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Apr 06, 2019

The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off. Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the...
Read More
MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

Apr 06, 2019

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ to Victory over ‘A’ Division

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 06, 2019

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am...

Apr 06, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final showdown

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final...

Apr 06, 2019

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

Apr 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]