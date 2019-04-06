Ganesh Parts & General Store donates balls to the GRFU

The donation comes at an important time for the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) as one of the country’s leading spare parts business; Ganesh Parts and General Stores under its BKT brand out of India, presented over forty training balls to the Union.

The presentation was done at the company’s business place located on Robb Street, making the donation was Suresh Rampersaud; Sales Manager, in the presence of Chatram (Roop) Persaud, CEO who made the presentation to President of the GRFU, Peter Green and Pro Esan Griffith.

According to CEO, his company’s donation is just a way of giving back to society and the development of sports in the country, he challenged the Union to produce in two months’ time and he will donate more.

Green, expressed gratitude for the timely contribution as the union will soon embark on its Youth Development Programme and the balls will be utilised meaningfully in that programme.

The GRFU is expected to launch its U19 league and women’s sevens tournament this month end, while the national men’s team will be in training for their International tournament against Guadeloupe.