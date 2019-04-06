Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ganesh Parts & General Store donates balls to the GRFU

Apr 06, 2019 Sports 0

Suresh Rampersaud (2nd left) presents Peter Green (send right) with the balls in the presence of Chatram Persaud (left) and Esan Griffith.

The donation comes at an important time for the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) as one of the country’s leading spare parts business; Ganesh Parts and General Stores under its BKT brand out of India, presented over forty training balls to the Union.
The presentation was done at the company’s business place located on Robb Street, making the donation was Suresh Rampersaud; Sales Manager, in the presence of Chatram (Roop) Persaud, CEO who made the presentation to President of the GRFU, Peter Green and Pro Esan Griffith.
According to CEO, his company’s donation is just a way of giving back to society and the development of sports in the country, he challenged the Union to produce in two months’ time and he will donate more.
Green, expressed gratitude for the timely contribution as the union will soon embark on its Youth Development Programme and the balls will be utilised meaningfully in that programme.
The GRFU is expected to launch its U19 league and women’s sevens tournament this month end, while the national men’s team will be in training for their International tournament against Guadeloupe.

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Apr 06, 2019

The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off. Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the...
Read More
MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

Apr 06, 2019

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ to Victory over ‘A’ Division

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 06, 2019

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am...

Apr 06, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final showdown

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final...

Apr 06, 2019

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

Apr 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]