Fraudster jailed in absence remanded after appearing on another charge

Ganraj Ragubeer who was previously charged with 45 counts of fraudulent conversion among many other court cases, yesterday finally found himself behind bars after evading the police for several months in relation to a charge he was convicted of in his absence.

Ragubeer, 29, of Lot 26 Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, showed up in court to answer a charge in which he is accused of stealing from a Lotto outlet of which he was an employee.

The apprentice electrician denied the allegation which read that between May 2018 and July 2018 at Waterloo Street, South Cummingsburg, the accused stole $1,570,314 from his employer Kumar Chintaman.

The charge was read to the accused by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh indicated to the court that the accused was previously slapped with 45 charges of fraudulent conversion in 2018. He allegedly obtained over $1M from several persons by claiming he could get them United States (US) or Canadian visas.

Singh went on to say that the court was working along with the defendant to compensate the victims. However for one of the matters, Ragubeer failed to return to court for the trial and as such he was sentenced to jail in his absence.

Moreover, he was charged with forging a US Embassy appointment letter, and also with uttering a document that he purported to be issued by the US Embassy, knowing same to be false.

In relation to the current charge, Ragubeer was a clerk at the Lotto outlet where he was tasked with removing money that was in the Lotto Company’s blast machine for the period of time mentioned in the charge until the machine stopped working.

Upon checks by the Lotto Company, it was observed that the machine stopped working as a result of an outstanding balance of $1,570,314. The accused was confronted by the employer and he walked off the job.

Based on the information presented, the prosecutor made a successful application for bail to not be granted to the defendant.

Magistrate Daly then stated that, “It is a surprise that you are here today, seeing that you didn’t return for your previous trial. As such bail is refused.”

She also highlighted the fact that the accused has a number of charges before the court of similar nature and he was convicted. Ragubeer was remanded to prison until April 12.