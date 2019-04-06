Dubai-based shipping company enters Guyanese market to support oil sector

Gulf Agency Company Limited (GAC) has set up office in Guyana, as GAC Logistics and Shipping (Guyana) Incorporated, “in response to demand for professional shipping and logistics support following the discovery of large reserves of oil and gas in its waters.”

The Dubai-based shipping, logistics and marine service company has signaled its intention to become a key player in Guyana’s maritime sector and, more specifically, its oil & gas sector. This comes on the heels of its anticipation that Guyana will be at the top of the oil production per person league table by the mid-2020s.

To provide local expertise, GAC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work cooperatively and finalise an agreement with Guyana National Shipping Corporation Ltd. (GNSC), a company with more than 40 years of experience in the global and regional maritime industry, led by Managing Director Andrew Astwood.

A launch ceremony for that partnership was held at the Marriott Hotel, last night.

GAC will be led, in Guyana, by a veteran in the business, Richard Mallen. He is touted as having four decades of experience in shipping, logistics & supply chain sectors – seven of those years with GAC. He has worked in a variety of project management, procurement, start-up and liner agency roles. Managing Director of GAC Trinidad & Tobago, Captain Gobind Kukreja, will oversee the Guyana operations, as both locations intend to work jointly.

Bob Bandos, GAC Group Vice President – Americas, says: “The start-up of GAC’s operations in Guyana is an important geographic step in expanding our regional footprint and the existing services offered in other GAC locations. Partnering with GNSC will benefit our local, regional and global clients in this new addition to GAC’s global reach.”

GAC has indicated it intends to train individuals from the local workforce, using a “purpose-built raft of courses provided by its own Corporate Academy”. GAC’s office is located at lots 5-9 Lombard Street, Georgetown.