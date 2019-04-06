Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Does Guyana need politicians?-Dr. Yesu Persaud

Apr 06, 2019 News 0

Philanthropist and Businessman, Dr. Yesu Persaud

Philanthropist and businessman, Dr. Yesu Persaud, has made an impassioned plea to Guyanese to put aside tribalisms and other differences, in the interest of being “one people, one nation, one destiny”.
He was, at the time, delivering an address at the Pegasus Hotel on Thursday evening, during a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of Kaieteur News being in existence, as well as the launch of the publication’s new media outlet, Kaieteur Radio. The event was attended by speakers who spoke of Guyana’s currently uncertain political climate, the prospect of elections, and the plight of the working class.
Strikingly, no politicians were present at the ceremony. Dr. Persaud took the opportunity to question, “What are [politicians] really doing for you, the people?”
He said that, instead of depending on politicians, the Guyanese public should shoulder the burden of making the nation a better one for future generations.
“Do you need politicians?” he asked, “All those children here, and yet to come, we owe them a responsibility – a responsibility of providing to ensure this country develops.”
The philanthropist said spoke of how Guyana’s wealth pales against the abundance of resources that the country possesses. He said, “Of all the developing countries, I believe Guyana must be the least developed with all these resources we have.”
He cautioned the audience to be skeptical of the promise of wealth from the country’s budding oil and gas sector.
“You’re hearing of these trillions of dollars to come from the oil rush. [We need to ask] how it’s going to be used. Will the people participate?”
Dr. Persaud told the audience, at this junction, “Open your hearts and your pockets, and lend a hand. I appeal to you, please. Let’s look at Guyana as a country that belongs to all of us. Not a segment or Africans, Indians, Portuguese, Amerindians. We’re supposed to be one people, one nation, one destiny. Let’s do it.”
Dr. Persaud has received several international and national awards, and has been recognized for his contributions to business, Indian history and culture. He is credited with contributing to the restoration and maintenance of democracy in Guyana.

 

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Apr 06, 2019

The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off. Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the...
Read More
MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

Apr 06, 2019

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ to Victory over ‘A’ Division

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 06, 2019

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am...

Apr 06, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final showdown

Jumbo Jet Triple CrownPromoters excited for final...

Apr 06, 2019

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

ISG backing Regal for Florida Cup dominance

Apr 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]