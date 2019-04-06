Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM

Body in car trunk…Cops interview wife of slain fuel dealer following arrest at airport

Apr 06, 2019

Ramzan Alli

Police were up to late yesterday still questioning Milaimi Alli, the wife of slain fuel dealer Ramzan Alli, following her arrest at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Thursday.
But according to Crime Chief Lyndon Alves, it is too early to say whether she will be charged. Police will be seeking legal advice once the interview is completed.
Mrs. Alli, 50, was held after returning from the US. Police had issued a wanted bulletin for her on Monday.

Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell

It had stated that she was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder committed on Ramzan Alli between 11th and 12th July 2009 at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.
The bulletin gave Mrs. Alli’s age as 50, and her last known address as Lot 29 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Gordon Street Kitty, Georgetown and 107-15 110 Street, Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, USA.

Milaimi Alli

A taxi driver, Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell, was charged last week for Alli’s murder. Police allege that he had given a caution statement in which he admitted to killing Alli on a woman’s orders.

Ramzan Alli, 45, was discovered dead on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

