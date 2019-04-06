Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Latest update April 6th, 2019 12:58 AM
Archery Guyana has announced that their member, Wayne Gerald DeAbreu, is currently in Chile participating in the Lima 2019 Pan Am Games causing Guyana’s beautiful Flag to be hoisted and displayed prominently at the majestic Stadium.
The Chilean Archery Federation is currently hosting the final qualification tournament for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games as part of the V World Archery Ranking Tournament in Santiago de Chile, Chile.
On Tuesday 2ndApril, was the 72 Arrows Ranking Round as our Guyanese Archer secured position numbered 32 after shooting a score of 594.
On Wednesday 3rd April, he was up against Bolivia and lost the round but went up against Barbados earlier and won in the first round. He is up against Ecuador next.
Apr 06, 2019The two finalists for the 2019 Milo schools football tournament crown will be decided today when semi-final action kicks off. Set for the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the...
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
Apr 06, 2019
The title for my column of Saturday, August 14, 2010 was “Ship of Fools.” In it, I wrote the following; “In Guyana,... more
Kaieteur News is Glenn Lall’s newspaper. While it obviously takes many hands – editors, reporters, pressmen, layout... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]