Archery Guyana represented at Lima 2019 Pan Am Games

Archery Guyana has announced that their member, Wayne Gerald DeAbreu, is currently in Chile participating in the Lima 2019 Pan Am Games causing Guyana’s beautiful Flag to be hoisted and displayed prominently at the majestic Stadium.

The Chilean Archery Federation is currently hosting the final qualification tournament for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games as part of the V World Archery Ranking Tournament in Santiago de Chile, Chile.

On Tuesday 2ndApril, was the 72 Arrows Ranking Round as our Guyanese Archer secured position numbered 32 after shooting a score of 594.

On Wednesday 3rd April, he was up against Bolivia and lost the round but went up against Barbados earlier and won in the first round. He is up against Ecuador next.