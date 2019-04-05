Woman allegedly stabs brother’s girlfriend during argument

A 24-year-old unemployed woman will be spending the next two weeks in prison as she was remanded after making an appearance before a city magistrate yesterday for allegedly stabbing her brother’s girlfriend.

Stacy Ann Chandra of Lot 12 Queen Street, South Cummingsburg, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on November 20, 2018 at Tiger Bay, Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Tomika Adams.

At the time the charge was read the accused appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell related the facts of the charge which stated that both parties are known to each other as the defendant’s brother shared a relationship with the victim.

On the day in question, Adams and the accused brother had a misunderstanding. As a result the defendant then went to the location mentioned in the charge, armed with a knife.

Chandra reportedly dealt Adams several stabs about the body. The matter was reported and the accused was taken into custody and charged with the offence. Prosecutor Brummell objected to bail based on the seriousness of the allegation and the penalties it attracts.

As a result, Magistrate McGusty upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and remanded Chandra to prison. She was instructed to return to court on April 24.