US deports Jamaican nationals wanted to face charges in home country

NEW YORK, CMC – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says agents from its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit have deported two Jamaican nationals, who are both wanted in their home country to face criminal charges.

On Wednesday, ICE said that Dwayne Thomas, 35, is wanted to face murder charges, and Mwando Lloyd Pryce, 31, is wanted to face charges of robbery, attempted murder and wounding with intent.

They were removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations Charter flight and transferred into the custody of Jamaican law enforcement authorities.

“These two sought refuge in New York City communities, shielding themselves from Jamaican authorities seeking their apprehension for violent criminal offenses,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York.

ICE said it had previously deported Thomas to Jamaica in June 2011 following a conviction for attempted assault.

According to ICE, Jamaican law enforcement authorities, later in 2011, arrested Thomas for murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Thomas illegally returned to the US on an unknown date and place, ICE said.

On March 27, 2017, it said Thomas failed to appear in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston, the Jamaican capital, and was believed to have escaped to the US.

On the same date, ICE said Interpol Kingston issued an Interpol Red Notice for Thomas, seeking his arrest for murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

On March 15, 2018, ICE said Thomas was arrested by the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) and charged in US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) with making “False Statement in Application for a US Passport and Illegal Re-entry after Removal” in violation of Titles 18 USC 1542 and 8 USC 1326(a).

On February 6, 2019, Thomas was convicted of both charges in EDNY and sentenced to 14 months in US federal custody, ICE said. Thomas was transferred to ICE custody March 19, 2019, when his previous removal order was re-instated.

According to ICE, Jamaican law enforcement authorities, in July 2009, charged Pryce in a court in the Corporate Area with robbery, attempted murder and wounding with intent.

In August 2009, ICE said Pryce was admitted to the US legally with a non-immigrant visa, with authorization to remain in the United States until February 7, 2010. Pryce failed to depart the United States as required, ICE said.

In August 2015, Interpol issued a Red Notice for Pryce for “the aforementioned crimes committed while he was Police Constable in Jamaica.”

In August 2017, it said ERO headquarters in Washington, D.C. advised ERO New York that Pryce may be living in the New York City metropolitan area.

On Nov. 22, 2017, Pryce was arrested in the Bronx, New York, by ERO deportation officers, assisted by ERO New York Special Response Team (SRT) operators, on immigration charges and on March 12, 2019, an appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) was dismissed, paving the way for his removal to Jamaica.

