Two Bosai manganese workers discharged

Latest update April 5th, 2019 12:58 AM
Two of the 13 Bosai manganese workers who were flown to the city suffering from a mystery ailment have been discharged.
The two men were discharged Wednesday afternoon. Last week seven ailing workers and a dead colleague were flown to the city from Matthew’s Ridge.
There were initial reports that the men were afflicted with Bird flu but the Ministry of Health refuted such claims. The Ministry did find that two of the victims were suffering from leptospirosis.
The men were working in a cave that was inhabited by bats, animals known to carry rabies and other diseases.
Eleven of the manganese workers are still isolated in hospital, some of them at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
Apr 04, 2019The New Amsterdam Zone of the Berbice Regionals for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF), organised by Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) bounced off in lush sunshine and was greeted with...
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
The title for my column of Saturday, August 14, 2010 was “Ship of Fools.” In it, I wrote the following; “In Guyana,... more
The government continues to make missteps because of its failure to think through decisions properly. In rushing to satisfy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]