Two Bosai manganese workers discharged

Two of the 13 Bosai manganese workers who were flown to the city suffering from a mystery ailment have been discharged.
The two men were discharged Wednesday afternoon. Last week seven ailing workers and a dead colleague were flown to the city from Matthew’s Ridge.
There were initial reports that the men were afflicted with Bird flu but the Ministry of Health refuted such claims. The Ministry did find that two of the victims were suffering from leptospirosis.
The men were working in a cave that was inhabited by bats, animals known to carry rabies and other diseases.
Eleven of the manganese workers are still isolated in hospital, some of them at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

