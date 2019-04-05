Latest update April 5th, 2019 12:58 AM
Dear Editor,
Seriously, the United Kingdom, the world’s fifth-largest economy — a country whose elites created modern parliamentary democracy, modern banking and finance, the Industrial Revolution and the whole concept of globalisation — seems dead-set on quitting the European Union, the world’s largest market for the free movement of goods, capital, services and labour, without a well-conceived plan, or maybe without any plan at all.
Both Conservative and Labour members of Parliament keep voting down one plan after another, looking for the perfect fix, the pain-free exit from the E.U. But there is none, because you can’t fix stupid.
The entire Brexit choice was presented to the public in 2016 with utterly misleading simplicity. It was sold with a pack of lies about both the size of the benefits and the ease of implementation, and it continues to be pushed by Conservative hard-liners who used to care about business but are now obsessed with restoring Britain’s “sovereignty” over any economic considerations.
They don’t seem to be listening at all to their people .
Yours
Rooplall Dudhnath
Apr 04, 2019The New Amsterdam Zone of the Berbice Regionals for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF), organised by Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) bounced off in lush sunshine and was greeted with...
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
The title for my column of Saturday, August 14, 2010 was “Ship of Fools.” In it, I wrote the following; “In Guyana,... more
The government continues to make missteps because of its failure to think through decisions properly. In rushing to satisfy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]