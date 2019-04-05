Tanks donation to help address water woes of Bamia residents

Water woes experienced over the years by residents of Bamia, Region 10 are expected to become a thing of the past after nine large water tanks were donated to the community by a number of businesses including the Regional Democratic Council.

The simple but very significant donation was made to Chairwoman of the Community Development Council (CDC) for the community, Ms Orleta John, who expressed profound thanks and gratitude with what she dubbed “a new day in the community of Bamia.”

The initiative, which was conceptualised by the Region 10 Campaign Team led by its Manager, Larry London, and Member of Parliament (MP), Jermaine Figueira, was geared towards providing much needed assistance to members of various communities within Region 10 that the residents have requested.

Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, in brief remarks told residents that he is happy because they are no longer given things based on what politicians think they need but rather, given an opportunity to identify the needs of their community.

“In the past, a few politicians would visit your community and decode for you what you wanted, fortunately that is something of the past as you the residents are now dictating and decoding what you want and not leaving it up to any politicians to decide. This is a proud moment for me as the RDC continues to find ways and means in supporting initiatives and projects being undertaken within your community, and for that I would like to congratulate your CDC and its Chairman, Ms. Orletta John, for having the community’s interest at heart,” the Regional Chairman said.

MP Figueira was identified as the man who ensured that the community’s cries for water tanks were heard. He particularly took into account that whenever there is a shortage of water or a dry spell there is usually inadequate water to meet the needs of the community. Moreover, he is very happy that they were able to secure nine tanks which he stressed was a joint effort between a number of stakeholders and partners.

“When I first learnt about this request I went ahead immediately, as I recognised that this isn’t a project that cannot be done and I sought the intervention and assistance of a number of partners which included the RDC, GWI, the Private Sector and individuals who I approached with the view of coming together,” he said. The MP stressed that he, like the community, is very happy that the community, despite it being small, can now breathe a sigh of relief over the acquisition of the water tanks.

The Region 10 Campaign Manager admitted that he recognised immediately that the request was not a difficult one, and noted that he was surprised that the CDC Chairman didn’t ask for fencing and lights for the community centre ground. He said that he recognised that the tanks, while being a small project, was one that is more pivotally needed for the community, adding that he was happy to have worked on the project. He promised that the water tanks is just a beginning of what the community can expect, declaring that as he continues to visit and interact with the community he would like to assure them of Government’s continued support and assistance

Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO), Ms. Maylene Stephen, said that the RDC administration recognised its responsibility to the people of Bamia. Therefore, it was happy to lend assistance in acquiring the two tanks that it donated. She thanked the other stakeholders who gave the other two, declaring that her administration will continue to provide in various ways to the community. She declared that it forms part of Region 10, therefore assuring residents that the community would benefit from a number of projects and programmes.

Meanwhile, CDC Chairman, Ms. John, said that she is overwhelmed with emotion, as she is very impressed with the support and commitment being offered to continue providing additional support and assistance to her community.

The CDC Head pointed out that water had been a major concern for residents, noting that whenever there is a dry spell or shortage of water they are challenged in finding sources so as to garner water. She however noted that with nine large tanks it will certainly ease the water challenges, adding that it would afford residents an opportunity to continue their daily lives and chores uninterrupted.

“I must confess that I am lost for words, as I am so elated and happy to be standing among such great individuals who sought to provide needed help to the community of Baima. I am saying a big thank you on behalf of all the residents and myself,” John said.

The CDC Head said that she would like to assure those who donated to the community that the water tanks would be well maintained, adding that the community recognises the significant costs for them and as such, will ensure that they serve the community well.

“We are very thankful and I would like to assure all that we would forever be thankful and grateful, and to remind you that the residents will take great care of these tanks,” she said.