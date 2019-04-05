Palm planting is a waste of state resources – The Green State Development Strategy is a farce

DEAR EDITOR,

A few days after the Phagwah festival, a team from the Ministry of Communities converged on the environs of Haags and Bosch dumpsite on a palm tree planting exercise. I recollect visiting the Essequibo Coast shortly after the Coalition took office and there was a massive palm tree planting exercise along the roadside there too. Upon enquiry, I was told that this palm planting was being done because of the government’s Green State Development Strategy (GSDS).

It suddenly struck me that the planting of palm trees using taxpayers’ monies is among one of the silliest things a poor country like ours should ever contemplate. I ask myself, if the government needs to plant some trees because of some development strategy, why does it have to be palms?

In reminiscence, I recalled a former prime minister of Guyana, one Dr Ptolemy Reid had a favourite phrase, “ If you plant a tree and it does not bear food, cut it down.”

It is my opinion that this country has at present some 50% of its population living in poverty. So I wonder by what stretch of the imagination has our socioeconomic situation evolved from where a leader of the PNC in the 1970’s advises the citizens to cut down a tree that does not produce fruits for us to eat, to a PNC government of this era that spends hard earned taxpayers’ dollars to knowingly plant trees that do not bear a fruit fit for human consumption.

If we had to plant some trees, why did it have to be palms? Why couldn’t we have planted cherries and soursop, so that the youths of tomorrow could have some fresh fruits, walking down the roadsides?

The nutritionists advise that we need more fruits in our diet. Planting real fruits could have impacted positively on the nation’s health bill in the future. Why was this information not factored in when the decision was made to plant trees along the roadside? Was the decision to plant palms made because of symbolic reasons to leave a reminder that the Party (PNC) is or was in power?

The next generation will have a hectic task to clean up the fallen branches from these palms, because of their grittiness they are not conducive to mulching like the leaves of cherries and soursop. Sadly! They will not be rewarded with an edible fruit.

In frustration, I decided to do some research on the GSDS. What I found was a set of documents, confusing and contrasting, written in flowery language. In my opinion it seems to be a piece of drab literature hastily concocted by the government in collaboration with the “UN country team” in the absence of any plan by the Government to move the country forward, after they had spent the first 100 days in office celebrating their election victory.

After slumbering past 100 days, they found it expedient to give the people a sign – something in the vicinity of striking stone to get water – hence the GSDS. It was imperative that “the good life”, had to be mentioned in the GSDS! The sign would have been lacking of lustre without it.

This is what I found under a heading, ”Green economy vehicle to Guyana Green State Development Strategy”:

“Several sectors of the economy were defined as priorities to be fast-tracked in the early stages of the initiative. These sectors include, mining, petroleum, infrastructure and transport, and agriculture and integrated rural development.”

“Fast-tracked’ is a vague term here. The GSDS probably explains why our petroleum agreement with Exxon was signed swiftly (fast-tracked) and in secret, to our demise. Apart from the petroleum agreement, nothing else had moved, to be suggestive of “fast-tracked’, in the other identified “sectors”.

The conflict in the GSDS surfaces in the identified core values No vi (6) which states. “Good governance, decentralization and participatory processes: ensuring transparency and sharing and decision-making to the population; engaging civil society and creating a space for citizen participation.”

Have any of these core values listed at number 6 been adhered to in the handling of the affairs of our newfound, most precious resource – Oil? I do not recall any participation of citizens in any discussion with government before or after the signing of the EIA or the PSA with Exxon. Both documents are considered flawed in favour of Exxon.

This is what the President said about the GSDS at a multi stakeholder forum at Princess on November 23rd 2017. “The green state will pursue the sustainable management of our natural resources. It will ensure that these resources will be develop in such a manner that it will not result in resource exhaustion or extinction. “ This is gross misinformation by the president to the public. Mineral and Petroleum resources once extracted can never be replenished. Once extracted they will be exhausted or extinct from our domain. Surely the president would know that.

The GSDS is a farce. It is laden with too many red flags to be considered a development strategy. It cannot be considered as an objective, because of its vagueness. It is more like a logo that the president holds up at the international forums around the world, with the hope of getting donations from nations (Norway being the prime target) that are interested in saving the planet.

The GSDS is utter trash. The Government knows that! No wonder they have not made a concerted attempt to educate the masses, who seem to care less about such folly.

Rudolph Singh