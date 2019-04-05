Latest update April 5th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Manari Bypass to open tomorrow

Apr 05, 2019 News 0

The Newly Constructed Manari Bypass Road

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has indicated that the Manari Bypass in Rupununi, region nine, will open tomorrow.
The road project was prompted because of a slew of accidents and fatalities that occurred at the Manari Bridge. The government had committed to correcting a curve in the area that led many to worry, by re-aligning the road.
The project reportedly cost upward of $83M, with the contract awarded to JR Ranch Incorporated. Over 20,000 cubic metres of fill material was utilized to elevate the road to avoid it being affected by flooding, as well as to mitigate the effects of landslides, common for the terrain of the Rupununi Savannahs. Then, a 200mm layer of lateritic material was used to cover the finished product of the roadway.
The government has further commenced the procurement process for the reconstruction of the Manari Bridge, and the new bridge is expected to be in place by year end. This is part of the government’s commitment to the Linden-Lethem corridor promise, for the facilitation of easy transport by residents, visitors, loggers and minibuses.

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG Regionals – BerbiceTechnical Institute and Multi win in New Amsterdam Zone

YBG Regionals – BerbiceTechnical Institute and Multi win in New...

Apr 04, 2019

The New Amsterdam Zone of the Berbice Regionals for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF), organised by Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) bounced off in lush sunshine and was greeted with...
Read More
Stag Beer Easter FutsalCalifornia Square, North East and Silver Bullets big winners on night two

Stag Beer Easter FutsalCalifornia Square, North...

Apr 04, 2019

World Classic Powerlifting ChampionshipsSpace Gym powers Carlos Petterson’s quest for glory

World Classic Powerlifting ChampionshipsSpace Gym...

Apr 04, 2019

WCC/Birbal Constructing Establishment T20 – WakenaamOsborne’s ton, Sukram’s 6-wkt haul propels Sans Souci; Good Success & SS Jaguars triumph

WCC/Birbal Constructing Establishment T20 –...

Apr 04, 2019

Blaze Regional Women’s T20Nation blasts 62 as Jamaica win last game; Winwards beat winless Leewards

Blaze Regional Women’s T20Nation blasts 62 as...

Apr 04, 2019

GOA Olympic Solidarity Sports Administrators’ Course conclude, all 18 successful

GOA Olympic Solidarity Sports Administrators’...

Apr 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]