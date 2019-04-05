Manari Bypass to open tomorrow

Latest update April 5th, 2019 12:58 AM
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has indicated that the Manari Bypass in Rupununi, region nine, will open tomorrow.
The road project was prompted because of a slew of accidents and fatalities that occurred at the Manari Bridge. The government had committed to correcting a curve in the area that led many to worry, by re-aligning the road.
The project reportedly cost upward of $83M, with the contract awarded to JR Ranch Incorporated. Over 20,000 cubic metres of fill material was utilized to elevate the road to avoid it being affected by flooding, as well as to mitigate the effects of landslides, common for the terrain of the Rupununi Savannahs. Then, a 200mm layer of lateritic material was used to cover the finished product of the roadway.
The government has further commenced the procurement process for the reconstruction of the Manari Bridge, and the new bridge is expected to be in place by year end. This is part of the government’s commitment to the Linden-Lethem corridor promise, for the facilitation of easy transport by residents, visitors, loggers and minibuses.
