Lethem man allegedly tries to bribe cops to return drugs-after coke and ganja seized

Latest update April 5th, 2019 12:58 AM
Police at ‘F’ Division have detained two suspects after seizing a quantity of cocaine and marijuana in a building at Tabatinga, Lethem.
Investigators said that the owner of the structure attempted to bribe the lawmen to have the drugs returned.
A release stated that the ranks, who were led by a Superintendent, went to a location at Tabatinga, Lethem, at around 19.30 hrs on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, they saw a man running from an incomplete structure. Police then searched the structure and retrieved 101 pounds of compressed cannabis and 21 pounds of cocaine in 61 taped parcels.
“Two persons have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation; one being the owner of the property and the other who was arrested during a sting operation after he attempted to bribe the lawmen with a sum of cash, in order to have the drugs returned to him.”
Apr 04, 2019The New Amsterdam Zone of the Berbice Regionals for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF), organised by Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) bounced off in lush sunshine and was greeted with...
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
The title for my column of Saturday, August 14, 2010 was “Ship of Fools.” In it, I wrote the following; “In Guyana,... more
The government continues to make missteps because of its failure to think through decisions properly. In rushing to satisfy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]