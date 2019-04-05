Lethem man allegedly tries to bribe cops to return drugs-after coke and ganja seized

Police at ‘F’ Division have detained two suspects after seizing a quantity of cocaine and marijuana in a building at Tabatinga, Lethem.

Investigators said that the owner of the structure attempted to bribe the lawmen to have the drugs returned.

A release stated that the ranks, who were led by a Superintendent, went to a location at Tabatinga, Lethem, at around 19.30 hrs on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they saw a man running from an incomplete structure. Police then searched the structure and retrieved 101 pounds of compressed cannabis and 21 pounds of cocaine in 61 taped parcels.

“Two persons have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation; one being the owner of the property and the other who was arrested during a sting operation after he attempted to bribe the lawmen with a sum of cash, in order to have the drugs returned to him.”