Laws must be revised to improve investment conditions – GSDS



To improve the conditions for investment and growth, consideration must be given to revising the legal and regulatory framework. This is according to the Government’s Green State Development Strategy (GSDS).

The document notes that mechanisms for formalizing informal economic activities, sector-neutral export and investment promotion instruments, and international trade and investment agreements must also be given due attention. In terms of broadening access to the resources required, the strategy said that this area should see authorities putting mechanisms in place which will improve access to finance, business development, management and other technical services related to green business practices.

To ensure decent employment conditions, the strategy called for the promotion of institutionalized workplace cooperation and dialogue, and the revision of laws and regulations related to workplace standards, discrimination, and employee compensation and benefits.

The Green State Development Strategy provides a consolidation of the relevant goals and targets of the country in an economic, environmental and social context.

It is also an outline of the strategic areas to be developed with expert groups and through broad national multi-stakeholder consultations. It builds on past strategies and lays out the elements to be examined and consulted upon during the course of the GSDS’s development.

Likewise, its framework incorporates the recommendations received during the initial multi-stakeholder cluster consultations, which took place in Georgetown, during December 13-15, 2016 with the support of the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), in coordination with the United Nations Country Team (UNCT). These consultations included meetings with government officials from 12 different ministries and/or public agencies; the private sector (13 associations and organizations); civil society (13 organizations) and bilateral agencies, among other key stakeholders.

The consultations were held as a transparent and fully participatory start to informing the GSDS. A summary of the findings from the consultations can be found in the “Report on First Consultations on the Green State Development Strategy, Guyana”, completed December 2016.

After the initial consultation, a draft document of the Framework for the GSDS was prepared by UN Environment, (dated 16th January 2017). The draft was sent for comments to government and non-government representatives and all stakeholders that participated in the initial consultation, including the UN Country Team. The present document integrates the comments received. (See link for full document: http://www.greengrowthknowledge.org/sites/default/files/Framework%20for%20Guyana%20Green%20State%20Development%20Strategy%2028-03-17.pdf)