An open letter to the management of GTT

DEAR EDITOR,

It is now twenty-eight years since the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has attained the responsibility of providing telecommunication services in Guyana. Since that time it has availed to over three hundred thousand of our population, a variety of the services offered. That is commendable, but the other proportion of the population which craves the internet and attendant services is left frustrated. That is, notwithstanding, the many promises GTT has made.

Such frustrated communities are those of Inner Bagotville, Canals number 1 and 2 Polder and Parfait Harmonie. Why should these communities be denied these services for so long? What are the reasons for so doing and why cannot solutions be found to resolve them?

Are these communities to be abandoned to a state of backwardness? The technology has made it possible to communicate with men in space and satellite on Mars, yet it is not yet possible for communities two miles across the Demerara River from GTT Head Office in Georgetown to benefit from the communications technology which they want.

Hubert C. Roberts