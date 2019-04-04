YBG Regionals – BerbiceTechnical Institute and Multi win in New Amsterdam Zone

The New Amsterdam Zone of the Berbice Regionals for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF), organised by Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) bounced off in lush sunshine and was greeted with much enthusiasm from high school ballers who have not had much competition in the ancient county, last Saturday at the Vryman’s Erven Hard Court.

Two games were contested, both in the Boys’ Under-18 Division, with New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary (NAMS) beating the home side Vryman’s Erven Secondary School (VESS) 28-20 in first match while New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) made light work of Berbice High School 34-21 in the feature game.

The top scorers for the winners in the feature game were Keyon Ckarke with 18 points while Kareem Dover hooped in eight points during the 13 point win. Meanwhile, Charles Williams netted 14 points during the loss for BHS.

The feature game of the day started under protest with BHS claiming that NATI had two players on their roster who were no longer students of the institution and the organisers of the event has noted that final result will be reviewed following an investigation.

In the opening match, Shaquan Lucas led NAMS to victory with 7 points while his teammates Tarek Roberts and Intiaz Jaundoo netted 6 points each. Tayron Evans (7) and Brandon Gajraj (5) were the best performers for the losing VESS team. The Regionals/NSBF is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry Company Ltd.

Meanwhile, the Berbice Zone Regionals will continue tomorrow from 15:00hrs at the Vrymans Ervin Court with Berbice High bouncing against Vryman’s Ervin School to be followed by a clash between New Amsterdam Multilateral and New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

The Georgetown/East Coast Regional pre-season will also bounce off tomorrow from 15:15hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Following are the fixtures:

Game 1: Tutorial High v Central High CASH Time: 3:15pm

Game 2: President’s College v St. Joseph High CASH Time: 4:00pm

Game 3: Queens College v Saints Stanislaus College CASH Time: 4:50pm

Game 4: The Bishops High v St Roses High CASH Time: 5:35pm

Game 5: Christ Church v Brickdam Secondary CASH Time: 6:25pm

Game 6: Marian Academy v GTI CASH Time: 7:10pm