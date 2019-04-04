World Classic Powerlifting ChampionshipsSpace Gym powers Carlos Petterson’s quest for glory

Space Gym has once again stepped up to assist one of their Gym members who is seeking to topple his opponents at the upcoming International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), World Classic Powerlifting Championships set to take place Helsingborg, Sweden from June 3-15, next.

Yesterday at the gym’s headquarters, Albert and Croal Streets in the City, Manager Lucas Matos handed over a cheque to Carlos Petterson to assist in offsetting expenses associated with the trip to Sweden.

In handing over Space Gym’s contribution, Matos stated that they were very pleased to once again lend support to one of Guyana’s best in the sport.

“Carlos Petterson is on his way to the World Classic/Raw Powerlifting Championship and we at Space Gym join in wishing you all the best in your endeavours to do yourself and nation proud. We are well aware that it is not an easy task but we do know that you are a disciplined and committed athlete and we are supporting you all the way.”

Lucas also pointed out that there is need for a more consorted effort from the relevant stakeholders to assist athletes in their quest to represent the nation citing that preparation is not easy given the fact that nutrition is very important also and many times athletes have to be running around looking for sponsorship which presents challenges for them.

“But we here at Space Gym are well aware of Carlos’ attitude to training and being the best as we experience it almost every day. We will continue to support our athletes in any way we can. Many of you can recall that we just supported the Golden Jaguars to get in shape for the Belize match which Guyana won 2-1 and qualified for the first time in its history for the Gold Cup in the USA.

We at Space Gym would like to extend congratulations to the GFF and Guyana for this achievement and wishes the team well at the Gold Cup.”

Petterson expressed thanks to Matos and Space Gym for their continued support and promised to make Guyana proud. Up to yesterday, the penultimate day of nominations, Petterson was one of 35 competitors in the 93kg Open Class.

Being trained by Guyana’s most accomplished powerlifter, ‘Big’ John Edwards, Petterson would be travelling to Sweden with his Physio, Ms. Kathlyn Paul. Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation (GAPLF) Vice President, Ms Nadina Taharally would be making the trip as Manager.

Also contributing to Petterson financially to date is Guyana Shore Base Inc., located at Houston, East Bank Demerara. (Franklin Wilson)