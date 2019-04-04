Two accused arraigned on separate rape charges

Latest update April 4th, 2019 12:58 AM
Two men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday on separate rape charges; one of them is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl. Remanded to prison was Aduke Josiah, 33, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on August 8, 2018, at Plum Park, Sophia, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, the teen was at home alone when Josiah forced his way into her room and had sexual intercourse with her. The young girl later told her parents what transpired and a report was lodged with the police.
The police prosecutor was opposed to bail being granted to the accused citing the serious nature, the prevalence of the offence and the penalty it attracts. Further, the prosecutor stressed that the alleged incident occurred when the girl was only 15.
The prosecutor also asserted that should Josiah be released on bail, there is the likelihood he will tamper with the virtual complainant as well as witnesses in the matter. After considering these factors, the Chief Magistrate remanded Josiah to prison until April 12, for reports.
Meanwhile, Brian Parris, 45, was released on $100,000 bail after he was also slapped with a rape charge. Particulars of the allegation stated that on August 24, 2018, at Fourth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.
According to information, the woman was at home relaxing when Parris entered and began chatting with her before forcing himself onto her. The matter was reported, an investigation was carried out, resulting in Parris being arrested.
Parris was instructed to make his next court appearance on April 10.
Apr 04, 2019The New Amsterdam Zone of the Berbice Regionals for the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF), organised by Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) bounced off in lush sunshine and was greeted with...
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
Apr 04, 2019
The dual citizens that made laws for my country and initiated policies for my country have resigned. They should not have... more
The government continues to make missteps because of its failure to think through decisions properly. In rushing to satisfy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]