Stanleytown man busted with 60lbs of ganja at his apartment.

Latest update April 4th, 2019 12:58 AM
‘B’ Division’s Special Crime Unit yesterday arrested a man at his Stanleytown, New Amsterdam apartment after a search unearthed a quantity of marijuana.
In police custody is 27-year-old Dean Grenville.
According to the police, Grenville who had been under the radar for some time, was busted with 60 lbs of the illicit drug at his apartment. It was disclosed that while Grenville lives in the bottom flat of the building and the cannabis was found there, a magistrate occupies the upper flat but was not at home at the time.
The ranks swooped down on the location at just around 11:15 hrs yesterday and subsequently conducted the search when the 16 parcels were found taped and compressed.
The unemployed man is being processed for court.
