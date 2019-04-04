Stag Beer Easter FutsalCalifornia Square, North East and Silver Bullets big winners on night two

Latest update April 4th, 2019 12:58 AM
Group round-robin play among the 32-teams contesting the Stag Beer Easter Futsal Festival continued on Tuesday night at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with seven entertaining matches.
Each game on the night, with the exception of Kingston’s 2-0 (Stephan Reynolds 15th & Nigel Denny 19th) win over Broad Street, produced four goals or more, North East, California Square and Silver Bullets of Linden whipping their respective opponents.
A hat-trick from Calvin Moore along with a brace from Alwin Moore, an own goal and a solitary strike from Keifer Brandt allowed North East to thump Fearless 7-1. Fearless’ solitary strike came off the boot of Marcus Wilson.
Earlier, David George had banged in a hat-trick for California Square which trampled Sophia 6-1. Levi Canterbury, Meshack Barriot and Travis Hercules scored one goal each for the winners, all after Dwayne Lowe had given the losers an early but short lived lead in the sixth minute of the encounter.
The men from the ‘Bauxite Mining Town’ didn’t feel out of place in Georgetown as Silver Bullets banged five past Spot Even with braces from Jermaine Samuels and Omar Wilson while Damon Williams notched the fifth.
Among other results for the night, Tiger Bay beat Albouyston ‘B’ 4-1, Gold is Money walked past Ansa McAl 4-0 and Sparta Boss got the better of Norton Street 4-2. Old Skool Ballers gifted Germans a walkover in what should have been the opening match of the night.
The tournament continues tonight with eight more showdowns from 20:00hrs. The winners of the tournament will pocket $700,000. Apart from STAG Beer, other sponsors of the event include Dynas Trading, Star Party Rental, Sonic Boom and 94.1FM.
Please see tonight’s fixtures below:
20:00hrs Leopold Street vs. Gaza Squad
20:30hrs Show Stoppers vs. Young Ballers
21:00hrs North Ruimveldt vs. Stevedore
21:30hrs Sonny vs. Hustlers
22:00hrs Diamond vs. Agricola
22:30hrs Future Stars vs. Melanie
23:00hrs Back Circle vs. Stabroek Ballers
23:30hrs Benn Street vs. Alexander Village
