Ramjattan visits Bartica

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday spearheaded an assessment visit to the Municipality of Bartica, where he toured several public security facilities, and the Mazaruni Prison construction site. He also visited the sites of two fires, which struck the community on Tuesday last.

Ramjattan’s team met with regional officials of Region Seven to discuss the implementation of a contingency plan to sustain the regional administration, and maintain its functions under the prevailing circumstances.

This comes after the unexpected occurrence of fire at the Regional Stores Bond and Fuel Depot, destroyed millions of dollars in fuel, equipment and supplies. A second fire which resulted in the death of centenarian, Ethal “Aunt Lou” Moseley occurred at the First Avenue residednce, opposite the popular Top Notch Bar.

During a visit to the site, Minister Ramjattan sympathized with relatives of fire the victim and heard about the contributions of Aunt Lou, who was a seamstress in her younger years and trained many others in the trade of fabric and clothing design.

The Minister and team of officials also toured the facilities of the Police Station and Fire Station. During his visit to the latter, Ramjattan announced that Government has secured new fire tenders for the town.

He personally thanked all workers for their professionalism and hard work in handling the recent blaze in Bartica. He noted investigations are currently ongoing to determine the cause of both fires.

While at the Police Station, Ramjattan encouraged ranks to challenge themselves in spite of their current limitations and incapacities. He noted that Guyana is on the verge of economic boom with the coming of oil. The Public Security Minister reassured ranks that things will change for the better.

The Minister and his team of officials conducted a visit of the new facilities currently being constructed at the Mazaruni Prisons Compound,

The $3.5B Project being done in two phases. The first phase is expected to be completed by February 2020, and the second by the end of the same year. Once completed, the facility will have the capacity to accommodate an additional 400 inmates.

The contract for the construction has been awarded to Kee-Chanona Limited of Trinidad & Tobago Nabi Construction Inc., of Guyana.