‘Pastor’ gets more jail time for sexually assaulting second pre-teen

The pastor who was recently sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, has been jailed for a further three years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting her 11-year-old sister.

The man, John Craddle, 48, who gave his address as Manchester, Corentyne, Berbice, told the court that he is the Pastor of The Caribbean International Ministries Church of the said area. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the two girls while pretending that he was doing bible studies with them. The act was committed back in September 2018.

Craddle appeared yesterday before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Albion Magistrate’s Court and was sentenced to three years in jail. The case was prosecuted by Police Woman Inspector Althea Solomon. The convict was previously sentenced to four years after being found guilty of assaulting the older sister.

Craddle, who speaks with a Barbadian accent, suddenly appeared in the village and had professed that he was a Pastor of immense powers. He established the Caribbean International Ministries Church. After gaining the confidence of the members of the community, he began telling them about how it was important to have their children brought up the right way. He was subsequently entrusted with children of the community to conduct Bible Study.

He would regularly visit homes where he would eat and drink and be left alone with children. It was during one such session during the month of September 2018 last when he was alone with the children that he fondled their breasts and vagina.

The girls subsequently reported to their parents what the man had done to them. The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested and charged. He denied, but the children maintained their stories. .

After being found guilty, Craddle confessed and apologized to the court and said he was sorry. He begged the court for mercy. Magistrate Singh once again admonished Craddle and told him that the court must send a strong message to people who want to commit such immoral acts especially trying to use the name of God in doing so.