Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira, moves to renounce status

PPP Parliamentarian Gail Teixeira has initiated the process of renouncing her foreign citizenship. Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo informed the media of this development during a weekly press conference held at his Church Street Office, yesterday.

Giving the media an update on the matter, Jagdeo said that Teixeira, the Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament, will be renouncing her Canadian citizenship. Jagdeo said he has seen documents to confirm that she has started the process and he is hoping that the process could be expedited.

In relation to PPP Member of Parliament (MP) Odinga Lumumba, who has US Citizenship, Jagdeo said he (Lumumba) had indicated his intention to renounce, but he has not started that process.

With respect to PPP MP, Adrian Anamayah, the Leader of the Opposition said that he will not be renouncing his US citizenship and will resign as a Member of Parliament.

Both the Opposition and Government Parliamentarians were under the microscope for their stance on MPs of having allegiance to a foreign land after the High Court and Court of Appeal passed definitive rulings upholding Article 155 of the Constitution, which states that ‘No person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who (a) is, by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state’.

The Government on Tuesday announced that four of its Members of Parliament who have dual citizenship would be resigning from their positions and also giving up the position as Ministers, but later explained that three of them have indicated that they would renounce their foreign citizenship

Jagdeo had stated, at a previous forum, that “the PPP will uphold the law,” as it relates to dual citizenship and parliamentarians.

He had said that the PPP has no intentions of returning to the National Assembly for business as usual. “The thing is that they will not be at any sitting of the National Assembly, so they don’t have to resign,” Jagdeo noted

However, he said that if there is need to return for the handling of issues relating to the holding of elections, those who want to hold on to their dual citizenship will be recalled and replaced.

Further Jagdeo had called the Government of Guyana “duplicitous”, for not removing its Members of Parliament who have dual citizenship from the National Assembly.

Last week, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, had told reporters that the Government would await the appeals that are before the Caribbean Court of Justice before it takes action against its Members of Parliament who have dual citizenship.