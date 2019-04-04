Ministry of Public Telecommunications’ ICT pilot project off to positive start

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications’ ICT (Information and Communications Technology) pilot project, to selected secondary schools to intern with local ICT companies commenced on March 25th at the Carmel and Charlestown Secondary Schools in Georgetown.

Scores of senior students and teachers attended at both schools, and representatives from Tagman Media, Intellect Storm, Nexus Hub and the Brainstreet Group fielded a host of queries, especially about the students’ skills with art and how it could be translated into IT products like Animation.

Private sector companies are also partnering with the Ministry in this initiative, to interest more students and show them how their skills could be gainfully utilized via ICT.

The project will continue on Friday April 5th at the Queenstown Secondary School on New Garden St., Queenstown, at 10:30hrs and Minister Catherine Hughes is expected to join the panel of ICT professionals.

This time, the panel is expected to include the heads of the University of Guyana’s Computer Science Department, and the Government Technical Institute.

Guyana Industrial Training Centre instructors are expected to return and speak with students individually about the wide range of tech subjects on the curriculum at the institute.

This pilot project also entails Ministry’s Innovation Department, working alongside teachers in schools identified to select one student from each school for a paid Internship at the five (5) Guyanese IT companies during the August holidays.

So far this has proven to be a successful pilot and Training Co-ordinator, Donnella Collison calls it “Proof of Concept”. The entire panel which includes senior officials from the Education Ministry will continue the outreach at the Lodge Secondary School, D’Urban Backlands on Monday April 8; and at St. Mary’s Secondary in Charlestown on the following day.