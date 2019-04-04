Kaieteur News is 25 today

Kaieteur News is today commemorating the 25th anniversary of its launch. The newspaper initially appeared as a weekly edition, then a bi-weekly newspaper, before graduating to a daily.

The newspaper’s entry occurred when the liberalization of the print media was still in its infancy. At the time, the two dailies were the state-owned Guyana Chronicle and the Stabroek News, the latter of which had only been established eight years earlier. Not many persons felt that there was economic space for a third newspaper.

However, led by its indefatigable publisher, Mr. Glenn Lall, Kaieteur News defied all expectations. The newspaper, today, enjoys the highest circulation of all local dailies and also publishes a highly popular New York edition geared for the diaspora.

Kaieteur News has become known as the people’s champion. It is the most reliable and dependable source of information and commentary on developments in Guyana.

Kaieteur News has acquired a formidable reputation for exposing corruption and skullduggery. In the process, the newspaper has attracted its fair share of enemies, and has been the victim of acts of terror and victimization – including official acts of vindictiveness.

Committed to the ideals of fearless journalism, it has been a price which the newspaper has willingly shouldered.

As Kaieteur News celebrates its 25th anniversary, it expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the committed and unwavering support offered by its readers, newspaper vendors, advertisers, and most important of all, its hard-working and dedicated staff, for their contribution to making Kaieteur News the best at what it does.

It promises to continue to be the people’s newspaper.