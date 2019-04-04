GuySuCo warns of flooding as squatters block Non Pareil drainage reserve

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) has expressed concern over the recent squatting on the drainage reserve at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

“This recent development will prevent the corporation from maintaining the drainage system to prevent flooding to Non Pareil, Strathspey and neighbouring villages,” GuySuCo said yesterday.

The drainage outfall is located between Non Pareil and Strathspey villages and operated from three pumps at Strathspey at the old railway to the sea sluice. This area cannot be de-silted and maintained, with squatters currently on the eastern reserve, GuySuCo said.

“The rainy season (May-June rains), will commence in a few weeks and GuySuCo would not be able to effectively operate the drainage pumps, which could result in severe flooding for prolonged periods if the outfall is not de-silted.”

The squatters’ buildings and pickets/rails are on the eastern embankment of the outfall channel, which is required for machine access and placement of sludge from the drainage canal. This is especially so between the East Coast public road and the Strathspey sea sluice.”

GuySuCo said it is appealing to all relevant authorities to take the necessary actions to clear the reserve before the May-June rains begin, so as to prevent severe flooding of residential communities as well as lands being used for agricultural purposes, such as cash crops.