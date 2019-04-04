Dual citizenship is fish or fowl, not all two

When Charranrass vote wid de opposition, it was a sign dat nutten could ever be right in de country. All these years people who born in England and living in Guyana had no problem. Nobody use to talk about dual citizenship.

Imagine de Governor was not Guyanese but he had to decide if something could be law or not. But as dem boys seh, we de people of dis country does always spoil everything. People sit down and since dem believe dat dem more nationalistic than everybody else, dem decide dat people who got two passport can’t sit in parliament.

And is Basil de Willie cause dat. Things was going good. Everybody know Gail in parliament fuh years. De late Janet who Jagdeo insult had no problem. In fact, she become president.

But Basil de Willie see a chance to sweep de slate, suh he go to court and challenge dual citizenship. He win de case. De Chief Justice and de Chancellor both agree dat if a person got two passport then he or she can’t sit in parliament.

Now Gail who was a Canadian fuh more years than some people live in Guyana got to decide whether she got to be Canadian or Guyanese. Lumumba studying hard whether fuh give up he second passport.

Li’l Joe, Carlie, Roops and Dominic decide to resign and three of dem seh dem giving up de odda passport. Dem boys finding out dat it ain’t easy. Trotty suddenly find out dat de constitution lopsided. All of a sudden, he feel dual citizenship is not a bad thing because nuff Guyanese jump ship long ago and now dem want come back to serve.

But de same Trotty was wid de people who was changing de constitution and dem didn’t notice any problem wid de law concerning dual citizenship.

But dem boys know when you own stick beat you is a proppa licking you does get, de dual citizenship lash both sides. He now know dat nuff Guyanese live overseas and does come home to serve. Wha he really mean is dat some does come to collect perks.

He sorry he can’t suck cane and whistle. De law seh is either you is fish or fowl.

Talk half and know you can’t play hop scotch in parliament.