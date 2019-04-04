Latest update April 4th, 2019 12:58 AM

Driver in fatal accident turns self in after fleeing Police Outpost

The minibus driver who escaped from the Madewini Police Outpost while he was detained for the death of motorcyclist Collin Bourne surrendered to police yesterday.
This was disclosed by Traffic Chief Leslie Isles, who also said that the driver was deemed to be intoxicated.
The two ranks who were on duty when the driver escaped remain under close arrest.
The driver was shackled and on a bench when he slipped out of the outpost on Monday night.
He was one of two drivers who allegedly struck down Bourne on Sunday night on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Police said minibuses PHH 3467, BVV 5802 and motorcycle CH 6758 were involved in the accident.
A release stated that the driver of minibus PHH 3467 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed while minibus BVV 5802 and motorcycle CH 6758 were proceeding in the opposite direction with the cycle in the rear, when Bourne overtook BVV 5802 and collided with minibus PHH 3467.
Bourne fell in the path of BVV 5802 and was struck. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The drivers were breathalysed and one – the driver of PHH 3467 – was found to be above the legal limit.

Features/Columnists

