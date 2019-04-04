Cops recover two unlicensed pistols in separate raids

Latest update April 4th, 2019 12:58 AM

About 13:45h on Tuesday, ranks in ‘E’ Division acting on information received went to a location at Park Lane, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and found an unlicensed .32 pistol with seven matching rounds.
Police said that three males have been detained for questioning.
Meanwhile, ranks in ‘F’ Division while on patrol duty in Crabu Backdam, Kaikan Village, Mazuruni River, about 17:30h Tuesday, arrested a 53-year-old miner of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, after he was found in possession of an unlicensed pistol without ammunition.

 

