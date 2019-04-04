Albion workers warned to return to work by Saturday

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) is becoming increasingly concerned with the developments relative to employees on strike at the Albion Estate, who were transferred from Rose Hall Estate as a result of the transitioning process in the Corporation.

“Some of the cane harvesters have been on strike for the past two days and their stated reason being that they are entitled to severance payment. The Corporation wishes to state that the strike action is illegal and is in breach of the ‘Extant Collective Labour Agreement’ existing between GuySuCo and representative Union, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU),” according to the Corporation yesterday.

Additionally, GuySuCo said, the job opportunities for employees from Rose Hall Estate at Albion and Blairmont Estates, is a part of the Corporation’s response to the engagements since 2017, between the Corporation and these employees as well as many stakeholders including GAWU, to explore all possibilities to maintain employment for as many employees as possible from the Rose Hall Estate .

“Further, the corporation wishes to state that the transfer of the employees from Rose Hall Estate to the Albion Estate was done in accordance with the Labour Law of Guyana under the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act (TESPA), Section 21 (4) (b).”

Prior to the transfers, management of GuySuCo held several discussions with the employees in the presence of their Union (GAWU), informing them of the benefits to be gained from being transferred and remaining in the employ of the Corporation.

“Once again, the Corporation would like to take this opportunity to remind the employees of the value that it places on their service and would be appreciative to have them remain in its employ. Additionally, the Corporation is keen on providing them with continued employment, so that they are able to take care of their families and expenses, as well as enjoy the benefits as employees of GuySuCo.”

However, the Corporation warns, it is a commercial business. The workers were told to report for duty by Saturday the latest.