A radio station is born

Today marks 25 years since Kaieteur News was born. It was on this day that a newspaper emerged to challenge the established publications of the day.
To coincide with this anniversary is the launch of Kaieteur Radio -99.1 FM, the nation’s latest radio station. This station promises to be as bold as the newspaper. It also promises innovative programming.
The official launch will take place at 13:00 hours today. Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Lall, will make a statement outlining the aims and objectives of the radio station. That statement will be broadcast live, reflecting the first official statement to be broadcast on the radio station.

