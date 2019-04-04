A radio station is born

Latest update April 4th, 2019 12:58 AM
Today marks 25 years since Kaieteur News was born. It was on this day that a newspaper emerged to challenge the established publications of the day.
To coincide with this anniversary is the launch of Kaieteur Radio -99.1 FM, the nation’s latest radio station. This station promises to be as bold as the newspaper. It also promises innovative programming.
The official launch will take place at 13:00 hours today. Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Lall, will make a statement outlining the aims and objectives of the radio station. That statement will be broadcast live, reflecting the first official statement to be broadcast on the radio station.
