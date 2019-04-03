Roberts grabs seven as UG thump Diplomats by 146 runs

Latest update April 3rd, 2019 12:58 AM
Pacer Keon Roberts produced a match winning spell as University of the Guyana (UG) defeated Diplomats by 146 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods Second division two-day tournament continued last weekend.
Batting first at MYO, UG posted a commanding 301-4 off 43.3 overs declared. Godfrey Thakurdin struck 85, while Ricardo David made 76, Ershad Alli 57 not out, Melroy Stephenson 47 and Roberts 18. R. Gill took 2-34. Diplomats responded with 234 all out in 57.2 overs. M. Simpson made 89, while R. Gill got 41, D. Bobb 40 and A. Foster 28. Alli claimed 3-39 while Miguel Parks, Roberts and Thakurdin had two each.
Enjoying a lead of 67, UG scored 176 all out in 37.1 overs, batting a second time. Kerrie Henry made 40, Roberts 34, Thakurdin 30 and Andrew Gibson 22. R. Gill bagged 5-65.
Set 244 to win, Diplomats were bowled out for 97 in 23 overs. D. Bobb made 27 and E. Mortimer 14 as Roberts bagged 7-39 from 11 overs, while Alli had 2-21.
