RHTYSC Cricket Teams Say No/Say Yes CampaignRegal Stationery, Farfan & Mendes, John Fernandes, Modern Optical, Guyoil, GGMC assists

The efforts of the ten teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS to advice youths via their popular Say No/Say Yes Campaign received a major boost last Thursday. The Teams received close to $500,000 in cash and stationery from several business entities in Georgetown. The main objectives of the Campaign are to encourage youths to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Alcohol, Crime, Tobacco and Yes to Life, Education, Sports, Religion and Community Service.

Regal Stationery CEO Mahendra Hardyal donated close to $200,000 worth of ice pitchers and stationery to the Club while the Guyana Oil Company contributed $100,000.

The ten Cricket Teams also benefitted from contributions from Farfan & Mendes Ltd, John Fernandes Ltd, The Guyana Geology & Mines Commission and Modern Optical Services.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the contributions of the donors, stating that in 2019, special emphasis would be placed on the Say No to Suicide and Yes to Education Message. The 2019 Campaign would include the hosting of several educational programmes including Essay, Debating, Poster and Spelling Bee. The Teams would also be publishing the Club’s Annual Review Magazine, Youth Information Booklet and Educational Posters. Additionally the Teams would support the hosting of sporting events such as Cricket, Cycling, Football, Volleyball,

Basketball and Softball among others while numerous Awards would be organised to honour outstanding Teachers, Retired Educators, Law Enforcement Officers, Medical Personnel, Students and Role Models. The Club and its ten cricket teams would also be sharing out millions of dollars worth of sport gears, stationery, cycles, school bags and footwear to youths and organisations across Berbice.

Asst Secretary/CEO of the RHTYSC, eighteen years old Simon Naidu, expressed gratitude to Regal Stationery CEO Mahendra Hardyal and the Management of Guyoil, Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Modern Optical, John Fernandes Ltd and the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission for their assistance. Naidu disclosed that the ten cricket Teams: Under-12, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Intermediate, Second Division and First Division would together undertake over 400 activities in 2019 under the Say No/Say Yes Campaign.

Naidu stated that the RHTYSC would also be shortly unveiling a Say No to Domestic Violence Campaign as the County of Berbice was losing too many lives through the killing of females by their partners.

