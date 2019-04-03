RHTYSC 29th Awards CeremonyVNET, OPM, Bakewell, Farfan & Mendes and Delmur Shipping donate

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS on Sunday 28th April, would be hosting its 29th Annual Awards Ceremony at its Head Office. A total of forty Club Members would be honoured at the function, which would be just reward for assisting Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation to achieve its best ever year since its formation in 1990. The RHTYSC, between January 2018 and March 2019, has won a total of fifteen major Cricket Championships, successfully completed 900 activities under a wide range of Sub-headings and producing seventeen players for Guyana at different levels.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that this year’s Award would be done in a reduced way compared to the other years as the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is investing heavily into Berbice Cricket. This year a total of $2M worth of trophies, framed certificate, medals, prizes and gifts would be shared out, instead of the usual $3M. The Club on Thursday last received donations from the Office of the Prime Minister, Bakewell, Farfan & Mendes Ltd, VNet Communication as preparation heats up for the event.

The Office of the Prime Minister donated a cartoon of trophies valued at $70,000, while long time RHTYSC official sponsors Farfan & Mendes Ltd and Bakewell donated $60,000 worth of trophies each. VNET Communication Chief Executive Officer Safraz Sherrifudeen donated over $150,000 worth of specially design 29th Anniversary bags, Delmur Shipping CEO Colin Elcock donated a bicycle.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, who is spearheading the planning for the event, expressed gratitude to the donors for their cooperation. Special thanks were extended to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Onai Vasconcellos of Farfan & Mendes, Colin Elcock of Delmur Shipping and Rajin Ganga of Bakewell. The main objectives of the Award Ceremony over the last year has been to excel on and off the cricket field, to reward outstanding performance and to make sure that the Club’s junior members are aware of role models to emulate. Among the 40 awards to be shared out are Under-15 Player of the Year, Female Cricketer of the Year, Worker of the Year, Discipline Member of the Year, Most Promising Player, Most Committed member and Cricketer of the Year.

National Cricketers Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Clinton Pestano, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabiki Gajnabi are expected to be among the awardees.

