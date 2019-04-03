Remorseful ‘Cobra’ gets 15 years for almost decade-long killing

A remorseful Tyrone Rowe, also known as ‘Cobra’, was yesterday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for the almost decade-old killing of Troy Collymore who was shot dead on August 5, 2010 at Plaisance, East Bank Demerara.

Rowe appeared yesterday before Justice Navindra Singh who had in 2013 sentenced him to 78 years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty by a jury for the murder of Collymore, 35. However, the conviction and sentence were overturned and a new trial was ordered by the Court of Appeal last July. That trial was aborted and a new trial was once again ordered by the High Court.

Instead of going to trial, Rowe formerly of Independence Boulevard, La Penitence, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway, opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter yesterday.

He thereby admitted that he unlawfully killed Collymore, also known as ‘Nelly.’

Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Tuanna Hardy and Teriq Mohamed, also presented an indictment of robbery under-arms committed on Chandrika Datt which occurred on August 5, 2010 against him.

Rowe also opted to plead guilty and was handed a nine years’ jail term. The Judge ordered that the two sentences are to run concurrently and that the prison service is to deduct from therein the time Rowe spent in pre-trial custody.

According to reports, on the day in question, Collymore and two other men were outside a business place owned by Datt at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, when they were attacked by gunmen.

During that time, one of them was shot and relieved of cash and a quantity of jewellery. Collymore was shot to the head and was declared ‘brain dead’ by doctors. He succumbed two days later.

During a plea in mitigation, Conway told the court that his client has been in prison for a very long time during which he has had time to attend anger management and domestic violence classes. According to the lawyer, Rowe has also had time to reflect on what he did and is very remorseful.

In his address to the court, Rowe pleaded for mercy. He said, “I would like to say sorry. I thank everybody in court for the decision that will be made.” Prosecutor Gibbs asked that the sentence of the court reflects the nature and gravity of the offence.

Before Rowe was escorted to begin serving his prison term, Justice Singh told him, “I wish you good luck when you come out (of prison).”

Rowe was one of the four prisoners who appeared before Judges when the April session of the Demerara criminal assizes opened yesterday.