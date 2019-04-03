Queensway Security Service/GSSF Steel Challenge a closely contested, exciting, safe success

The Match on March 30 was well attended by members of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) competing in two SCSA Divisions: Production and Limited. As an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), a sister body of the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA), the GSSF over the years has been organising matches following their strict safety policies. This simple, yet action-packed shooting sport attracts Guyanese pistol shooters from all around the country on a regular basis who all engage in melodic pinging fun.

Steel Challenge Shooting is in fact considered to be the fastest practical shooting competition in the world. The Competition proved to be an exciting one consisting of four (4) different stages where competitors shot at 5 individual steel targets per stage. Shooters were scored using an electronic timing device, penalties of added time were applied for any misses after the designated stop plate was shot and the total time taken was the score: all while being closely monitored by the Foundation’s Range Safety Officers. The shooters with the lowest time to hit all the plates overall in the match in the respective divisions were declared the winners.

At the Opening Ceremony, thanks were extended by the Match Director, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon to the Match Sponsor: Queensway Security Service Inc., The leading security company located of 153 Regent Road and Oronoque Streets, Bourda Georgetown, has over the years continued to recognise shooting as a sport. Range Master, Mr. Dallas Thomas then delivered his Safety Charge and Reminders to Participants and Spectators and introduced his Team of Range Officials for the afternoon to ensure that the strict safety rules were adhered to.

A special addition to the Match was announced which was the Unclassified Category to facilitate the beginner shooters who all had the additional privilege of having first-hand competition coaching during the Match by the National 2018 Top Practical Shooters, Ryan McKinnon and Pravesh Harry.

The Match was then declared open and the 2 squads began what would later show to be a very closely contested match in both divisions as shooters commenced firing on the 4 stages: 5 To Go, Some & Hope, The Pendulum and Roundabout.

Beautiful trophies were presented to the winners as follows:

Production Division

1st – Ryan McKinnon (87.77 seconds)

2nd – John Phang (88.44 seconds)

3rd – Dale Hing (105.89 seconds)

Limited Division

1st – Pravesh Harry (74.96 seconds)

2nd – Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (118.55 seconds)

3rd – David Dharry (120.09 seconds)

Unclassified Beginner Category

1st – Kyle Jagan(206.51 seconds)

2nd – Brian Backer (207.98 seconds)

3rd – Aadil Baksh (211.03 seconds)

At the Presentation Ceremony, gratitude was extended by the Match Director to Range Master, Mr. Thomas and the Match Committee and Officials for ensuring the efficiency and high safety standards with which the match was run.

The GSSF would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Managing Director and member, Mr. Mohamed Qualander and the Management of Queensway Security Services Inc for the kind Match sponsorship. The Foundation also wishes to thank the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West, Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ms. Maxine Graham, OC Superintendent Mr. Guy Nurse, the ranks of TSU and the GPF Armoury and the Guyana Police Force and the Media.

More information on the G.S.S.F. is available on its website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.