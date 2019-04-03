Pools team selected for Trinidad tourney

Guyana’s 8-man pools team for an upcoming tournament in Trinidad and Tobago has been selected from the 20 finalist who played in the Grand Finals of a recent tournament held at Grand Central Sports Bar on 30th & 31st March.

Coming out victorious and making the team were: Sean De SusauZa, Steven Persaud, Jonathon Parbhu, Kamil Hussain, Ryan Rambalak, Anthony Xavier, Abdool Salim & Dave Hussain with Sean De SusauZa and Steven Persaud securing the top 2 spots to ensure sponsorship to travel to Trinidad. The organizers would like to thank the sponsors of this event: Banks Beer, Suraj Sports Bar and Grand Central Sports Bar (Jerries Grove).