Pools team selected for Trinidad tourney

From left: Sean De SusauZa, Steven Persaud, Kamil Hussain, Jonathon Parbhu, Dave Hussain, Ryan Rambalak, Abdool Salim, Anthony Xavier and (far right) Ryan Baksh the main Organizer.

Guyana’s 8-man pools team for an upcoming tournament in Trinidad and Tobago has been selected from the 20 finalist who played in the Grand Finals of a recent tournament held at Grand Central Sports Bar on 30th & 31st March.
Coming out victorious and making the team were: Sean De SusauZa, Steven Persaud, Jonathon Parbhu, Kamil Hussain, Ryan Rambalak, Anthony Xavier, Abdool Salim & Dave Hussain with Sean De SusauZa and Steven Persaud securing the top 2 spots to ensure sponsorship to travel to Trinidad. The organizers would like to thank the sponsors of this event: Banks Beer, Suraj Sports Bar and Grand Central Sports Bar (Jerries Grove).

 

