Pools team selected for Trinidad tourney

Latest update April 3rd, 2019 12:58 AM
Guyana’s 8-man pools team for an upcoming tournament in Trinidad and Tobago has been selected from the 20 finalist who played in the Grand Finals of a recent tournament held at Grand Central Sports Bar on 30th & 31st March.
Coming out victorious and making the team were: Sean De SusauZa, Steven Persaud, Jonathon Parbhu, Kamil Hussain, Ryan Rambalak, Anthony Xavier, Abdool Salim & Dave Hussain with Sean De SusauZa and Steven Persaud securing the top 2 spots to ensure sponsorship to travel to Trinidad. The organizers would like to thank the sponsors of this event: Banks Beer, Suraj Sports Bar and Grand Central Sports Bar (Jerries Grove).
Apr 03, 2019By Sean Devers Another Player of the match award for left-arm pacer Erva Giddings resulted in another win for Guyana as they beat the Windwards by 18 runs in the penultimate round of the Blaze...
Apr 03, 2019
Apr 03, 2019
Apr 03, 2019
Apr 03, 2019
Apr 03, 2019
Today marks the anniversary of the arrival of the Portuguese to British Guiana. If they didn’t come to Guyana, I wonder... more
This lady by the market was speaking loudly; she obviously had something to say and wanted others to hear. “This... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders P.J. Patterson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, recently observed to an attentive audience... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]