Hassan, Baksh centuries propel Payless Stars to massive win

Latest update April 3rd, 2019 12:58 AM
Centuries from Zameer Hassan and Buddan Baksh handed Payless Stars a 144-run victory over Leslie XI when the teams
collided on Saturday last for the Veera Sammy birth anniversary softball title at the National Park.
Hassan struck an unbeaten 128, while Baksh slammed 126 as Payless Stars rattled up 289-4 off their allocation of
15 overs, batting first. Unnis Yusuf contributed 33 as Veeraj Doodnauth picked up 2-35 and David Persaud 1-45.
Leslie XI were bowled out for 145 in reply. Neville Persaud scored 47 and Javid Yamin 38; Robert Mohan captured 3-28, Troy Ramsewack 2-8 and Mahendra Persaud 2-36.
