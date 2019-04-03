Harmon, Gaskin, Roopnaraine and Greenidge believe in a bird in de hand

It had to happen. People does always seh one thing but when de big man talk let no dog bark. Last week Li’l Joe seh he not in Parliament illegal. On Sunday Soulja Bai tell him that as a lawyer he should read de constitution. That is when he decide to resign.

De move ketch de opposition. None of dem couldn’t talk. Then de Chat-3 start fuh talk how dem should resign as Ministers. All people telling him that once de men resign as parliamentarians, dem also resign as Ministers, de Chat-3 couldn’t understand. He was listening to he own voice pun TV.

Dem boys seh de four coulda be real Guyanese and give up de odda citizenship. But one man seh how people always live like labba—dem got two hole suh when dem run in one and de hunter think he got de labba de animal does bolt out de odda hole.

Charranrass had a blowhole. When he vote fuh topple de government he use de Canadian citizenship to get out de country.

Dem boys seh de four know that if dem lose de elections dem can always jump pun a plane and leave. And if de new government want to jail any of dem all of dem can do Charranrass. De odda thing is that once dem lose de elections rest assured de new government wouldn’t give dem wuk.

And dem can’t collect a salary from parliament; dem might get a small pension but nutten like de pension Jagdeo does get because dem can’t go back as parliamentarians like some of de people.

Dem boys seh one thing is certain. Soulja Bai don’t intend to lose de elections. He seh he obeying de court. He don’t intend to be like Jagdeo who refuse to obey two court order. He hope de people gun seh how he decent. Hoyte was decent too.

De reality is that dem four politicians—Harmon, Greenidge, Gaskin and Roopnaraine been to school and dem learn that a bird in de hand worth a dozen in de bush.

Talk half and wait fuh more resignations.